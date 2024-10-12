Bruce Willis steps out for rare outing amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance in Studio City on Friday, as the 69-year-old actor is on his battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

According to Daily Mail, the Die Hard star was spotted riding in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover, cruising through the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

While sporting a casual white T-shirt, Willis appeared slightly tired as he gazed out of the window.

As per the publication, this sighting came shortly after his daughter Rumer Willis provided an encouraging update on his condition, reassuring fans that her father is doing “great” despite his challenges.

Moreover, Willis is the proud father of five daughters: Mabel Ra, and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming Willis, and Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Additionally, his family has been by his side throughout his health journey, offering support as he navigates life with dementia.

It is worth mentioning that in her August post, Rumer shared an image of herself holding her father's hand while answering a question about how the actor has been doing amid his health woes.