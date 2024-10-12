King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton after her first royal duty with Prince William

King Charles and the royal family have seemingly extended their support to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales undertook first royal duty with Prince William as she finished her chemotherapy treatment.



The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Southport to show support to the community and hear how people have come together as the town recovers from the tragic knife attack that took place on 29th July 2024.

Apparently in a show of support, the royal family shared Kate Middleton and William’s photos of their visit with a meaningful statement on official website.

The statement reads, the future king and queen also met privately with the families of the three children who tragically lost their lives one of the dance teachers who was present when the attack happened.

During the visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales also met with the fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services at the Southport Community Centre.

The Prince and Princess heard about their experiences of responding to the attack and the impact it has had on their mental health.