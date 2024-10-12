Chase Stokes lends support to Kelsea Ballerini for album 'Patterns'

Chase Stokes has extended his romance for Kelsea Ballerini by supporting her for the album Patterns.

Ballerini attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards to represent her upcoming fifth album.

At the Paradise Club in New York City, the songstress candidly shared with People how her beau, Chase Stokes, has supported her upcoming music.

The Love Me Like You Mean It singer began, “He’s been such a big, beautiful part of my life for almost two years now.”

Furthermore, she went on to say, “I’m really proud of the art that he's inspired.”

“And I’m really proud to be with someone who’s a truth-teller in his own art too. And to be aligned in that way and to share parts of our relationship and that kind of stuff, so openly and willingly, is really beautiful," Ballerini concluded.

Previously, in an interview with the outlet, the country songwriter praised the Uglies’ star for always being her support as he influenced her acting in the recently released medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

At the time, she said, “I've always called acting his world, and so whenever I was asking him questions about this opportunity, I was like, 'What about this in your world? ‘And he was like, 'Hey, it's just a world. I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it. It's not my world.’ ”

“By the end of the conversation, I was like, 'Okay, so you'll run the scene with me?' And he was like, 'Yeah, let's do it,’” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, Ballerini and Stokes have been dating for over a year. The relationship began when she texted him “Hi, Chase Stokes,” on Instagram in December 2022.