Olivia Rodrigo drives inspiration from Katy Perry amid 'Guts Tour' break

Olivia Rodrigo follows Katy Perry's footsteps as she visited Melbourne's Sea Life Aquarium during Aussie 'Guts Tour'

October 12, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo followed in Katy Perry's footsteps by visiting a well-known Melbourne star during her Australia tour.

Katy first created a viral moment when she visited Melbourne's Sea Life Aquarium to visit internet superstar Pesto the penguin.

Moreover, now Olivia has had her own audience with the King Penguin, who has become famous for his impressive size of 23kg and eating 25 fish a day, with videos of him racking up millions of views.

While taking to Instagram on Friday, the pop star shared photographs and videos of her visit with the now-viral marine bird as Pesto nabbed yet another celebrity fan.

As per Daily Mail, dressed in snow gear and goggles, Olivia, who is currently Down Under for her Guts world tour, looked delighted as she met the famed penguin in a sweet moment.

Additionally, she also shared a video of herself smiling and flashing the peace sign as nine-month-old Pesto - who is an impressive 90cm long, stood beside her.

It is worth mentioning that Olivia is currently in Melbourne for her Guts Tour and has already put on two epic shows at the Rod Laver Arena, with two more shows yet to come on Sunday and Monday.

Furthermore, she will then perform at four sold-out shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on October 17, 18, 21 and 22 for thousands of eager fans who managed to get their hands on tickets. 

