Chappell Roan speaks highly of Kesha over specific reason

Chappell Roan has spoken highly of Kesha for advocating women in the music industry.



The 26-year-old singer talked about the 37-year-old singer to Elle as part of Kesha's October cover story.

While recalling the support she received from the TiK ToK singer at the Lollapalooza festival for the first time in August, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker said, "Kesha was so lovely to me after my Lollapalooza set.”

Roan began praising the singer, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, "Because with that huge of a crowd, maybe only five other people there understood what that's like."

"Kesha came to talk to me after, and it felt like a big sister was helping me through it."

The HOT TO GO! singer admitted that Kesha's reassurance made her and fellow artist Reneé Rapp emotional at the festival.

It is to be noted here that Roan's Lollapalooza set was reportedly one of the biggest crowds in the festival's history.

"Me and Reneé were crying because we felt like we were seen in a way we never had been before," the Good Luck, Babe! singer shared.

According to the Red Wine Supernova singer, Kesha has always stood up for women and what she believes in. "And that's very inspiring," Roan said.