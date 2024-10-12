 
Geo News

Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife

Charles Spencer married Karen Gordon in 2011 and announced this June that they were divorcing

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Princess Dianas brothers new partner moves court against his estranged wife
Princess Diana's brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer's new ladylove has moved court against his estranged wife Karen for misuse of private information.

According to a report by Reuters, Catrine Jarman, who is also the co-host of Spencer’s the Rabbit Hole Detective podcast alongside Reverend Richard Coles, has filed a claim against Karen at the High Court on Thursday.

The news agency reported that the claim is listed as being for misuse of private information, with no further details.

Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer, married Karen Gordon, founder and head of the charity Whole Child International, in 2011. He said in June that they were divorcing.

Earlier this month, Charles Spencer and Jarman had broken their silence about their rumoured romance.

Speaking to The Times, per Hello Magazine, they were quizzed about their romance in a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle said: "We are close. Well, close enough."

Coldplay and Oasis team up for Wembley with 'eco-friendly olive branch'?
Coldplay and Oasis team up for Wembley with 'eco-friendly olive branch'?
Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show: 'a corrected playback'
Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show: 'a corrected playback'
King Charles makes big decision about monarchy as he gears up for Australia trip video
King Charles makes big decision about monarchy as he gears up for Australia trip
Chappell Roan speaks highly of Kesha over specific reason
Chappell Roan speaks highly of Kesha over specific reason
Olivia Rodrigo drives inspiration from Katy Perry amid 'Guts Tour' break video
Olivia Rodrigo drives inspiration from Katy Perry amid 'Guts Tour' break
Chase Stokes lends support to Kelsea Ballerini for album 'Patterns'
Chase Stokes lends support to Kelsea Ballerini for album 'Patterns'
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton quits girl band after 26 years
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll
Chappell Roan feels 'I just let myself down' as fame takes a toll