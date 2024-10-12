Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife

Princess Diana's brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer's new ladylove has moved court against his estranged wife Karen for misuse of private information.



According to a report by Reuters, Catrine Jarman, who is also the co-host of Spencer’s the Rabbit Hole Detective podcast alongside Reverend Richard Coles, has filed a claim against Karen at the High Court on Thursday.

The news agency reported that the claim is listed as being for misuse of private information, with no further details.

Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer, married Karen Gordon, founder and head of the charity Whole Child International, in 2011. He said in June that they were divorcing.

Earlier this month, Charles Spencer and Jarman had broken their silence about their rumoured romance.

Speaking to The Times, per Hello Magazine, they were quizzed about their romance in a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle said: "We are close. Well, close enough."