David Beckham praises 'incredible' daughter Harper on day of girls

David Beckham paid tribute to his “incredible” daughter, Harper Beckham, on International Day of the Girl.

On October 11, the former footballer, who is a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, went on an international trip to support young girls.

Posting a series of photos from his trip on Instagram, David praised his and Victoria Beckham's daughter, Harper.

“As a proud @unicef Goodwill Ambassador and father to an incredible daughter, an issue close to my heart is for girls everywhere to have their voices heard, to learn and have the chance to fulfil their potential," he captioned the post.

The 49-year-old star further wrote, “On this #DayoftheGirl, we encourage our world leaders to continue the fight to protect the rights of adolescent girls #GirlGoals.”

In one of the shared pictures, David can be seen standing among young girls wearing a black UNICEF shirt.

Earlier this year, an insider told Heat Magazine that the legendary footballer is "protective" over his daughter, Harper.

“David and Harper have such a special bond. He is naturally a protective dad, so obviously, he's nervous of anyone hurting his little girl,” the source told the outlet at that time.

“She's still so young, so a lot of this is hypothetical and he knows any dating will be purely innocent. But he also knows it's going to get harder for him the older she gets," the confidant added.