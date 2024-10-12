Kate Middleton's latest surprise move sparks reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William for her first royal engagement after she confirmed her chemotherapy treatment has completed.



The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Southport to show support to the community and hear how people have come together as the town recovers from the tragic knife attack that took place on 29th July 2024.

Later, the royal couple shared their joint statement on X and Instagram with a stunning photo.

They said, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C.”

Reacting to it one royal fan said, “Thank you for this great surprise today! I'm sure your visit was so important for the community after everything they went through and how wonderful it is to see you two officially out and about again! Brighter days are definitely here for you and all of us, your supporters.”



Another commented, “It’s great to see her back.”

“So wonderful to see William and Catherine out together at a public-facing event!,” the third commented.

The fourth reacted, “So lovely to see the Princess out and about and looking happy and healthy!!!”