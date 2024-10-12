Photo: Kevin Costner will not forget Christine Buamgartner's betrayal: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly not forgiving Christine Buamgartner, the woman who broke his heart, at all.

For those unversed, Kevin Costner and longtime partner Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce after 18 years of marriage. After their split, Kevin Costner reportedly had a fling with Jewel. The insider confided that Christine Baumgartner has found love with Kevin’s close pal Josh Connor.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the American actor and filmmaker is coming up a musical, which will detail his side of the story.

“He takes his songwriting very seriously, and he’s got a lot of things to get off his chest,” the insider shared.

They also addressed, “Christine threw him under the bus, hooked up with his now former friend and tried to take his house and take him to the cleaners,” noting, “A guy doesn’t forget stuff like that.”

Before concluding, the source remarked, “He still feels like he’s been kicked in the gut. Kevin’s not the kind of guy to kiss and tell, but putting it to words and music is about as close to a tell-all as he’s going to get.”