Princess Eugenie celebrates major milestone amid Prince Andrew's win over Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie took to social media to celebrate the major milestone and dubbed it ‘best day ever”

October 12, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated a major milestone in her life days after reports his father has won Royal Lodge fight against King Charles.

Eugenie took to Instagram to mark the major milestone and dubbed it ‘Best day ever.”

The mother-of-two shared her stunning photos with husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 and the couple shares two sons together.

Eugenie said, “Best day ever marrying you.. happy 6th anniversary my love.”

The Princess celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary days after claims his father Prince Andrew has seemingly won Royal Lodge battle as King Charles left with 'no power' to evict him from his residence.

Royal expert Richard Palmer claimed on X, “The King wants Andrew to pay his own property maintenance and security costs now he’s no longer a working royal. But he has no power to evict Andrew and, as far as I’m aware, the Crown Estate hasn’t set any new deadlines. This seems untrue.”

