 
Geo News

'Freaky Friday' sequel gets release date

‘Freakier Friday’ aka 'Freakier Friday' will see return of Lindsay Lohan and Jaimie Lee Curtis reprising their daughter-mother role

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Freaky Friday sequel gets release date
'Freaky Friday' sequel gets release date

Disney finally announced the release date of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starrer Freaky Friday sequel.

Titled as Freakier Friday, the movie will be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025, 22 years later after the first film, which was released back in 2003.

The release date was announced in a post on Disney's Instagram account, alongside a photo of both the actors clasping their faces in horror, referencing one of the most famous bits of the first film.

‘Freakier Friday’ aka 'Freakier Friday' will see return of Lindsay Lohan and Jaimie Lee Curtis reprising their daughter-mother role

Apart from the duo, the movie will also mark the return of Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

The upcoming movie will see Tess, played by Curtis and Anna, played by Lohan, discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge.

Freaky Friday grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million.

Its sequel was announced in June and filming for the project had begun in Los Angeles, where Lohan and Curtis posed for photographers in their trailers.  

Joe Jonas burning with jealousy as Sophie Turner's latest move: Source
Joe Jonas burning with jealousy as Sophie Turner's latest move: Source
Julia Fox admits she regrets 'relationship' with ex Kanye West
Julia Fox admits she regrets 'relationship' with ex Kanye West
Liam Hemsworth recounts 'scary day' on 'Lonely Planet' set with Laura Dern
Liam Hemsworth recounts 'scary day' on 'Lonely Planet' set with Laura Dern
Princess Eugenie celebrates major milestone amid Prince Andrew's win over Royal Lodge
Princess Eugenie celebrates major milestone amid Prince Andrew's win over Royal Lodge
Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét
Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét
Kanye West responds to claims he hired PI to tail Bianca Censori, investigate Kardashians
Kanye West responds to claims he hired PI to tail Bianca Censori, investigate Kardashians
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis planning brand new start in Europe due to link with Diddy
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis planning brand new start in Europe due to link with Diddy
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest bold decision
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest bold decision