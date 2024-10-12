'Freaky Friday' sequel gets release date

Disney finally announced the release date of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starrer Freaky Friday sequel.



Titled as Freakier Friday, the movie will be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025, 22 years later after the first film, which was released back in 2003.

The release date was announced in a post on Disney's Instagram account, alongside a photo of both the actors clasping their faces in horror, referencing one of the most famous bits of the first film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney (@disney) ‘Freakier Friday’ aka 'Freakier Friday' will see return of Lindsay Lohan and Jaimie Lee Curtis reprising their daughter-mother role

Apart from the duo, the movie will also mark the return of Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.



The upcoming movie will see Tess, played by Curtis and Anna, played by Lohan, discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge.

Freaky Friday grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million.

Its sequel was announced in June and filming for the project had begun in Los Angeles, where Lohan and Curtis posed for photographers in their trailers.

