Denis Villeneuve shares insight on Timothee Chalamet’s epic 'Dune 2' scene

Denis Villeneuve discussed some of his favorite scenes from his many celebrated films including Dune during a Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival.

The screen talk was hosted by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, Villeneuve shared behind-the-scenes details on the epic sandworm-riding scene in Dune: Part Two.

“I realized that, the way I wanted to approach this, I didn’t want to compromise,” Villeneuve said, revealing that the scene was shot with the help of a special crew called the “worm unit,” which was led by his wife Tanya Lapointe.

He explained: “Most important with visual effects is, how will you shoot it? And I wanted to shoot it with natural light. And I realized it would take months to shoot it. Each shot was very complex. Each shot took sometimes half a day, sometimes a day, sometimes a week for one shot because of the complexity. If I had done it myself, I would still be shooting.”

Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles made a whopping $714 million at box office and received critical acclaim. The director is gearing up to make Dune 3, which will follow the events in Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, which is set 12 years after the events of Dune, his first novel in the series.