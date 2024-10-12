Al Pacino reveals why he doesn't keep souvenirs from his movie sets

Al Pacino has revealed the reason behind why he doesn't keep souvenirs from the sets of his films.

The Oscar winner, who has starred in some iconic films like, Scent of a Woman, The Godfather, and Dog Day Afternoon, says, "I'll probably lose them."

"For a long while, I used to bop from one place to another. I always was a bit of a gypsy," Pacino tells PEOPLE magazine.

However, the actor, 84, whose real name is Alfredo James Pacino, reveals that their is one thing he still has in his house.

Pacino recalled that while he wasn't nominated by Academy Awards after his 1983's Scarface, the actor received a homemade Oscar trophy from fans.

"It was just around the time the awards were coming out, the Oscars were coming out and I didn't get nominated. So the fans out there, they used to wait for me when a show was over," he recalls the time when he was performing in San Francisco.

He added, "They all got together and gave me this huge Oscar. I thought, ‘My God.’ I still have it at my house."

"It was huge, proportionately huge compared to the real Oscar. You know what I'm saying? So I was stunned by that. I was very happy with that," the actor said.

These revelations come ahead of his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, which is scheduled to release on October 15.