Gwyneth Paltrow supports 'Iron Man' costar Robert Downey Jr. in new venture: See pic

Iron Man stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. had a reunion for the actor’s Broadway debut in NYC.

Paltrow took to Instagram stories to share a pic of the duo standing together backstage at the Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The Sliding Doors actress smiled as she stood next to the Oppenheimer star. The duo starred together for years in Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers movies.

In the photo, Paltrow wore matching black skirt and jacket, while Robert kept it low-key in black silk pajamas and an orange shirt underneath.

The Shakespeare in Love actress completed her look with sleek black shows and styled her blonde hair into waves.

In text added over the image, she praised her former co-star, writing, “Saw this GENIUS on stage @robertdowneyjr.”

Meanwhile, Robert plays the titular role in Ayad Akhtar’s play titled McNeal. The synopsis of the one-act play reads: “Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.”

“But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence,” per Playbill.

Along with Robert Downey Jr., McNeal stars Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles and Rafi Gavron.

