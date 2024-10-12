 
Kaia Gerber flirting with others amid Austin Butler romance woes: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have been dating since March 2022

October 12, 2024

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reportedly going through relationship troubles.

Previously, it was established that Kaia Gerber does not want to let go if Austin and is “trying to stay interesting,” but these claims were but to bed by the latest reporting of Life & Style.

As per the new insider, the beauty mogul’s mother, Cindy Crawford has stepped in to save their relationship.

“Cindy’s frustrated with her daughter’s behavior,” the source began.

For those unversed, the pair fueled breakup rumours when the 33-year-old actor did not show up on the mogul’s birthday.

They went on to mention, “And thinks she’s not trying hard enough to keep Austin and is going to lose him if she keeps carrying on this way, partying and flirting with other guys.”

Earlier, it was also reported that “Austin and Kaia have always had a lot of things working against them.”

At the time, the source shared that prime reason for their alleged fallout was the “big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

