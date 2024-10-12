Kaia Gerber's mom all hearts for perfect son-in-law Austin Butler: Source

 
Kaia Gerber's mom all hearts for perfect son-in-law Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber’s mom Cindy Crawford does not want to let go of Austin Butler, who is perfect son-in-law material

Web Desk
October 12, 2024

Austin Butler is reportedly adored by Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber’s mother.

As fans will be aware, the couple is reportedly going through relationship troubles, and an insider recently dished that the fashion mogul’s mother does not want her daughter to break up with the dashing, Austin Butler.

“Cindy thinks Austin’s a total sweetheart and perfect son-in-law material and so does Rande and she hopes he doesn’t break up with Kaia,” the confidante began.

“If there are problems in the relationship, then Cindy’s attitude is they make the effort to iron them out,” they added.

“She’s pushing the idea of couples therapy on Kaia, who really wants to live her own life without having to defend her actions,” the source declared before signing off from the chat.

Previously, it was reported that the duo has really different approach to life because they come from “different worlds.”

It was claimed then, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn."

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it," the source also dished at that time. 

