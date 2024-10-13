Dwayne Johnson gives Apalachee High strong speech on first game since tragedy

Dwayne Johnson's speech for Apalachee High players on their first game since the tragic school shooting is making rounds on social media.

The actor, 53, visited Apalachee High School in Winder on October 4, where he gave an encouraging pre-game speech to members of the school's football team.

The WWE great shared a clip from his pre-game locker-room speech on Instagram Saturday, where Johnson can be heard saying, "You guys know there's a big crowd out there waiting for you."

"It's emotional. I heard coach talk about it, that other team's talking about how emotional it's going to be. But as coach said, it doesn't matter, because we're here to do one thing. What's that? Play ball, right?" he said to the team.



"It's what we love. But here's the other thing. It's beyond the game. You've already won the game. You already won. You're undefeated. I told coach that first time we met. That's the beauty of this moment right now. And that's the higher calling. I love you guys. Get out there and do what you do. Wildcat football," added Johnson.

The video was captured ahead of the team's 25-6 loss against Jackson County.



The San Andreas star reiterated his words in the caption, writing "it was an honour to speak with the team after the "incredibly brave kids endured a tragic mass shooting."

"These players & coaches all play now with a higher purpose and greater intention," he continued. "Win or lose, they’re all undefeated in the game of life. It was my honor to be in this room. It’s beyond the game."

Johnson then shared a follow-up post, which featured images of himself shaking hands and hugging members of the school community and speaking one-on-one with survivors of the September 4 mass shooting that killed four as well as the families of victims.