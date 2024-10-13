Ariana Grande keeps it 'lowkey' with short musical during 'SNL' hosting gig

Ariana Grande just let her musical abilities show once more!

Despite the Eternal Sunshine album-maker stating that she would not be singing during her hosting gig for the popular comedic sketch, Saturday Night Live, the musician delivered some impeccable vocals during her opening monologue.

The 31-year-old diverse celebrity, who recently starred in the 2024 movie musical, Wicked as Glinda, wore a pink dress, channeling the energy of her aforementioned character on the stage of the program, commonly addressed as SNL.

Bowen Yang, one of the on-air usual casts of SNL and who also has a role in the Ariana Grande starrer, then showed up on stage dressed as Glinda with the songstress having to break the news that they cut the Wicked sketch from the show.



“I am just hosting. No, I’m not going to make this about me,” the Thank U, Next singer stated, as she implied, she would not be singing and is on the stage to fulfill hosting duties.

Grande continued, “I’m just gonna have fun, take it easy and, yeah, just keep it lowkey,” joking about her role of not being a musical guest on SNL during the latest episode.

However, the 7 Rings crooner still entranced the audience with her impersonations of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani’s vocals.