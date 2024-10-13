Tom Cruise's Scientology HQ in Australia receives whopping price tag

The Adelaide headquarters of the Church of Scientology, the religion which is faithfully followed by Tom Cruise, has been sold in Australia.

The office located on Pulteney Street, which has acted as a worship space for the SA faction of the religious organisation, has been sold in a multimillion dollar deal, as per Mail Online.

While the sale price has not been publicised, the property, purchased in 2019 for $3.24million, was expected to net offers just below the $3 million price point.

The former owners leased the building to the Church of Scientology on monthly basis.

The two-storey building features a grey interior which opens into a large information centre which displays books written by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Moreover, the building had a worship, lecture hall and bunker-like theatre room which contained only two chairs with a projection screen.

Moreover, several office spaces, classrooms and a garage were also included in the building.

Cruise is one of the most well-known followers and advocates of the Church of Scientology.

He became associated with the movement back in 1986 through his first wife, Mimi Rogers.