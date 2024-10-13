Meghan Markle slapped with a new dilemma about Prince Harry amid divorce woes

Amid the swirling divorce calls, it appears as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a new dilemma of epic proportions.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward shared this warning about the Duke and Duchess.

She shared everything during an interview with Fabulous and began by squashing the possibility of a UK return by saying, “I think the Duchess of Sussex's views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative.”

So “I don't imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked.”

“And also there's the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position,” she added.

At one point in the conversation she also highlighted the impact all this separation is potentially having on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because, “I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn't remember them.”

“And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins,” she later added before signing off as well.

For those unversed, all these comments have come around the same time as divorce rumors which have overtaken social media since their inception.

It pertains to the Sussexes’ decision to go solo and even separate on a professional scale.