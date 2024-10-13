Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’ life under a ‘prison sentence’ exposed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' life inside Kensington Palace has just become a topic of hot discussion among experts.

Royal biographer and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward made these revelations regarding the Windsor’s living arrangements.

For those unversed Prince William and Kate Middleton made their move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate back when Kate’s cancer treatment first began.

One of the main reasons for this move was reportedly to give Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made freedom.

The Crown Estate's private 655-acre estate boasts a number of advantages, and during her interview with The Sun, Ms Seward said, “Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids – they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates.”

She also admitted, “I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

For those unversed many other members of the Royal Family once faced the harsh living conditions of the “Kensington System,” Queen Victoria being one of them.