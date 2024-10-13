Jennifer Garner treats fans to hilarious farming encounters on national farmer's day

 
Jennifer Garner celebrates nation's farmers on National Farmer's Day

October 13, 2024

Jennifer Garner has revealed her love for farming on the National Farmer's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Garner posted a carousel of video clips and photos to mark the special day.

The first clip showcased a hilarious mishap in which Garner, 52, can be seen riding a toy tractor. Donning a denim overall, as the Wakefield actress rounds the corner a real chicken jump onto her head.

Garner hilariously yells, saying, "I don’t like this. I didn't have that much love for chickens."

Another video clip showcased Garner plating a tree into the soil. She can be seen kissing every tree before planting it.

One of the video clips showed the Deadpool and Wolverine actress singing as she drove in a tractor and harvested potatoes.

The post also included an adorable snapshot of her parents in their farmer's outfit and a photo of the trio in the farm, showcasing family's love for farming.

"Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay!" Garner wrote in the caption.

She added, "Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, admiring family's love for faming.

"Okay this is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day Thank you Farmer Jen!! My kids are adults and out of the house, but I absolutely love Once Upon Farm! It’s rule a game changer out there! and Farmer Pat is in there too," one commented.

Another added, "Thank you Farmer Jen!! My kids are adults and out of the house, but I absolutely love Once Upon Farm! It’s rule a game changer out there!"

