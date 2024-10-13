King Charles sends a message to Prince Harry

King Charles has issued a message to his youngest son with his recent moves and experts believe it spells a second coming.

Commentator Tom Sykes made all these observations and comments while speaking on The Daily Beast podcast.

During that conversation he weighed in with some major insights brought to light by a Royal Family friend.

Reportedly King Charles is still one for mending bridges, be it with Prince Harry or his younger brother Prince Andrew.

Hence, “A family friend of the King's [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

“The extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise.”

“But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan,” he also added before signing off.