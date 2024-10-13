 
Meghan Markle accused of making recent hospital charity gala 'all about herself'

Meghan Markle's ex pal Lizzie Cundy made extremely critical comments about her

October 13, 2024

Former friends Meghan Markle and Lizzie Cundy had an awkward encounter recently.

As both attended the LA Children's hospital gala last week, Lizzie has claimed that Meghan made her appearance "all about herself."

In an interview with GB News, Lizzie has made extremely critical comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Lizzie sarcastically said, "I bet she was delighted to see me!" adding, "It's the event to be seen at. I was hoping she would do something for the charity, maybe do a speech, but it appeared she was just there for the photo-op."

"She wasn't there for that long - there was a funny point where a lady asked for a selfie and her face looked like she'd swallowed a wasp. She needs LA but LA has had enough of her. She's cooked a goose there. She makes it all about herself," the Die Another Day actress, 56, said.

Lizzie and Meghan, who became friends after meeting at a charity event in 2013, had their friendship breakup after the Duchess met Prince Harry.

According to Lizzie, Meghan "ghosted" her once she joined the royal circle.

