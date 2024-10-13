Katie Price breaks silence on failed attempt at motherhood

Katie Price breaks silence on failed attempt to embrace yet another motherhood

Katie Price, who has experienced three failed rounds of IVF in the past year, opened up about her fertility struggles in a new Channel 4 documentary.



A tipster told The Mirror, 'We'll see Katie go on a tough - and unsuccessful - journey to become a mum again.”

“Katie faces lots of obstacles, ups and downs along the way," the source told the publication, adding, "The programme will shine a light on the struggles women face while trying for a baby in their 40s."

As per reported by MailOnline, the mother of five has even given the channel the go-ahead to broadcast the personal footage for a two-part show.

Titled as The fly on the wall, the documentary will air next year.

Beside the the 46-year-old former model, the two part series will also feature all of her children.

However, according to an insider, her current boyfriend JJ Slater won't feature.

The news of her documentary comes a week after she suffered yet another accident while on holiday as she was pictured in a wheelchair with a bandaged foot after slipping on a rock.