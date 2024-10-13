Kim Kardashian treats 'All's Fair' co-stars Niecy Nash, Glen Close to special gift

Kim Kardashian treats 'All's Fair' co-stars Niecy Nash, Glen Close to a special gift

Kim Kardashian has treated her All's Fair co-stars Niecy Nash-Betts and Glen Close with a special gift.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Niecy posted a photo from the sets of Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama.

The photo showcased Kim, Niecy and Glen donning The Kardashians star's SKIMS pajamas. The trio posed with their hands in the air.

In the caption, the actress and comedian, 54, wrote, "This is what happens when our leading lady @kimkardashian gifts our cast @skims."

"It's a Pajama Party on the set of #All’sFair with the icon @glennclose Thank you Kimberly," Niecy added.

Murphy's upcoming Hulu series stars Kim in the lead as a successful divorce lawyer working at an all-female law firm.

Previously, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kim, Murphy and Kris Jenner talked about the reality TV star's role in the series during a lighthearted conversation.

Kim drew parallels between her role and to that of her own divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, saying, "there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!"

She adds with a laugh, "Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'"

Although the filming of the series started in late September, the release date is yet not announced.