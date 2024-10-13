Photo: Sofia Vergara thinks Jodie Foster is jealous of her: Source

Sofia Vergara is reportedly afraid to admit that she is burning with jealousy after her 5th Emmy snub.

As per the findings of Life & Style, Sofia was expected to bring an Emmy home this awards’ season. However, the actress was disheartened when the earn went to Jodie Foster for her performance in True Detective.

Spilling the beans on the true feelings of Sofia, the star mentioned, “It just didn’t take and even though Sofía will never say this publicly, it all boils down to jealousy.”

“Especially over the last fifteen years Sofía has gotten incredibly rich, she still looks like she’s 35, and she can pretty much get anything made that she wants right now thanks to her extreme level of business savvy,” they continued.

The source also addressed, “That kind of elevated status brings out the haters and it effectively makes Jodie look like a scrappy underdog, even though she has had a longer and bigger career than Sofía.”

“The silver lining here is that Netflix is absolutely going to figure out another shot at the gold for her, and she has all the motivation she needs to turn in another exceptional performance,” the insider mentioned.

“I hope that’s enough to finally get her the Best Actress Emmy she’s been chasing now for a decade and a half with nothing to show for it!” they remarked in conclusion.