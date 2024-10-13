Jason Reitman dishes out unique details of directing 'Saturday Night'

Jason Reitman dishes out details of directing ‘Saturday Night' in unique way

Jason Reitman has dished out some interesting details about directing the biographical comedy-drama film Saturday Night.



The 46-year-old filmmaker told Collider that he approached the project as if it was a "musical stage show rather than a movie".

While talking about how it was made it to the television screen, he said, “You have to think of it like a musical. It’s like choreography.”

“We have to organize where every character is at any given moment," the director said, adding, "We shot the movie twice."

"We did the movie in preparation, shooting it with stand-ins, camera, stills, video, figuring everything out," Reitman noted.

He also shared that for the movie, the team had to build the set a month in advance so that they could actually do that.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife filmmaker also expressed that he is humbled by the fact that he still gets to make movies that are "personal" to him.

"When I got into this gig, all I dreamed was that I could just make one movie after another,” he said, adding, “I mean, that was it. I just want to be on set and tell stories.”

In the end, he expressed that is happy he gets to still make movies.



Saturday Night had a limited theatrical release on September 27, 2024, before its wide release by Sony Pictures Releasing on October 11.