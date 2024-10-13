Photo: Lizzo unable to focus on diet due to social media 'hate:' Source

Lizzo is reportedly trying to lose some weight, but the social media criticism is keeping her from reaching her weight loss goal.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “She’s trying to lose weight to save her life and is determined to drop some pounds.”

They went on to claimed that the songstress “realizes if she doesn’t do this, she could very well wind up dead.”

Stating the negative effects of a bad diet, the source even stated, “She doesn’t want to end up with diabetes and other health problems either, that would make life miserable.”

The insider also mentioned the 36-year-old star finds it a “struggle” every day to “stick to the portion control and stay away from the chips and soda and desserts that she loves.”

This comes after Lizzo just flaunted her rather obvious transformation, a result of her physical fitness routine, in a recent social media post.

In the Instagram post, the music artist sported a black bra and briefs from her own shapewear brand, Yitty.

The Grammy-winning artist, for the song, About Damn Time, was all-smiles for the camera as she paired up her attire with grey jogging bottoms in the clip.

“Is it fall yet???? #lizzoxyitty,” Lizzo captioned her post.