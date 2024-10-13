Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet step out for casual date: See pic

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted on a dinner date recently

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted on a low-key dinner date at pizza restaurant Little Charli in New York City’s West Village on Saturday.

Kylie, 27, and Timothee, 28, were spotted in photos taken by Deuxmoi. In a clip shared by 21 Met Gala on X, the couple could be seen sitting at a table and chatting to each other.

The Khy founder kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants, while her beau opted for a blue hooded sweater.

This comes after an insider told People that the couple is getting serious as they complete a year of dating. “[Chalamet’s] close with [Jenner’s] family and she’s close with his family,” the insider dished. "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

They commented that the duo is "just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”

“They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” they added.

The makeup mogul and the Dune star were first linked in April 2023, when her car was spotted outside Timothee’s home multiple times.

They made their relationship public with a PDA filled outing at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour show in September 2023. Since then, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have made multiple public appearances together, often being affectionate in public.