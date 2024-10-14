Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks loved-up with Cheryl Hines amid journalist affair

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were spotted together amid Olivia Nuzzi affair.

According to a report by DailyMail, Cheryl and Robert held hand s as they were seen at the family compound on Saturday.

The couple appeared to be loved-up as they reportedly visited gym and grocery store. According to the outlet, Robert was not wearing his wedding band, while Cheryl had her ring.

It is worth mentioning that this moment comes days after the death of Robert's mother, Ethel Kennedy.

Robert penned a heartfelt note for his late mother, which received praise from his wife. Cheryl stated, "This is beautiful. Your mother was very proud of you."

The loss of Ethel seemingly brought the couple together, who was reportedly facing tensions following Robert's alleged affair with the journalist.

The affair came into light when New York magazine that Olivia was put on leave due to her engagement "in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign."

An insider had shared with PEOPLE magazine that Cheryl was "very angry" about the entire situation. They stated, "She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file. But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."