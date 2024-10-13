Prince Andrew convincing King Charles to give Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to secure Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former UK residence, for his daughter Princess Eugenie and her family, according to sources.



The property has remained vacant since King Charles evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last summer, with the monarch wanting it for Andrew so that he would leave the Royal Lodge.

However, the ‘disgraced’ Duke of York has other plans as he is said to be convincing Charles to grant the property to Eugenie her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family,” an insider told The Express. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things.”

The royal insider continued: "She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter."

"Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the UK and they need a bigger home for their family. They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense.

"Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home.

"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter."