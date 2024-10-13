Photo: Katy Perry 'not competing' with Taylor Swift anymore: Source

Katy Perry’s musical comeback was reportedly overshadowed by Taylor Swift’s latest work.

A new report by Life & Style detailed the potential reason why her new music failed to impress the industry.

“Her entire category of radio pop exists in the shadow of Taylor Swift at the moment and Katy was foolish to think she could be the exception to that rule,” an insider disclosed to the outlet.

As per this insider, Katy’s partner Orlando Bloom influenced “Katy’s decision to return to her sex-appeal roots” but this eventually fell “flat with her fans.”

“So, it’s back to the drawing board and hopefully this time she will take less of Orlando’s advice and not more of it,” the source declared before signing off from the chat.

This comes after Katy revealed in an interview with Audacy that she faced struggles while making her new album, 143.

The reason for these struggles were some issues related to her family and some fans. However, her 13-year-old stepson Flynn Bloom extended his support to her.