Meghan Markle leads the narrative, Prince Harry follows amid rebranding efforts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly trying to rebrand, suggests expert

October 14, 2024

A Royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to rebrand themselves.

Speaking with The Sun, royal historian Hugo Vickers said that the Duke of Sussex is trying to go back to his former philanthropic endeavors while Meghan wants to return to acting.

The expert noted that in Meghan’s absence, Harry gives out awards and discusses issues he's passionate about, but when she is present, she dominates the narrative and he follows.

Vickers suggested that it's "very possible" Harry and Meghan are both trying to rebrand themselves. "Prince Harry is trying to sort of turn himself into the old Prince Harry and do what he was very good at,” he said.

The expert continued: "He is giving out awards instead of accepting them and talking about the issues that he likes talking about when he's on his own.”

"When Meghan is there I always seem to find that he's either spouting whatever she tells him to or she's doing the talking. She leads the narrative.

"She of course was an actress and so appearing in a red dress in front of one of those advertising screens and talking to celebrities and things is very much her world."

