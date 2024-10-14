Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?

An expert has just made surprising claims about the bullying Meghan Markle allegedly endured at the hands of the royal machinery.

The entire conversation occurred between broadcaster Nina Myskow, News of The World editor Neil Wallis and GB News host Mark Dolan.

Ms Myskow started off rather candidly and made a startling accusation against the Royal Family when she said, “Meghan Markle was bullied out of this country by the Royal Family and the British media.”



The expert even went as far as to say, “When she arrived on the scene, she and Harry, who had always been the most popular royal next to the Queen, became magical to the British public.”

“The problem with that scenario is that, we have William and Kate, they are the number one.”

“They are the ones to take the Royal Family machinery forward,” and so “the point being, their popularity overtook that of William and Kate.”

“That cannot be allowed to happen because William was the one to keep the Royal Family going.”

This did not sit well with Mr Wallis however because he hit back against the Sussexes by saying, “The problem we have with Nina’s argument is she is forgetting where she used to work.”

before signing off he also made it clear that, “One of the great fallacies that Harry and Meghan would have you believe is the Palace dictated to the British media how these people are covered. This is nonsense and you know it.”