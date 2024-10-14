Al Pacino opens up about his 'terrible' struggle with alcoholism.

Al Pacino has opened up about his “terrible” struggle with alcoholism.

In an interview with CBC News, the 84-year-old actor revealed that he gave up drinking at a young age after experiencing frightening blackouts.

“Alcohol is a depressant – like, literally it brings you down,” said Pacino. “My drinking got a little worse for a while. It really was terrible. But then, eventually, thank God, it got there.”

The Godfather star added that he has spent decades since giving up alcohol immersing himself in his work.

“I like sitting on the couch. But I keep working. I’ve got six films. Smaller roles, of course. And they haven’t come out yet,” said Pacino.



Taking about his love for theater, the actor said, “I’m never gonna do anything else but this. I have found it. I don’t care what happens to me, whether I succeed, not succeed – didn’t matter. I had this.”