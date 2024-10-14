 
Geo News

Al Pacino opens up about his 'terrible' struggle with alcoholism

Al Pacino reveals he gave up drinking at a young age

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Al Pacino opens up about his terrible struggle with alcoholism.
Al Pacino opens up about his 'terrible' struggle with alcoholism.

Al Pacino has opened up about his “terrible” struggle with alcoholism.

In an interview with CBC News, the 84-year-old actor revealed that he gave up drinking at a young age after experiencing frightening blackouts.

“Alcohol is a depressant – like, literally it brings you down,” said Pacino. “My drinking got a little worse for a while. It really was terrible. But then, eventually, thank God, it got there.”

The Godfather star added that he has spent decades since giving up alcohol immersing himself in his work.

“I like sitting on the couch. But I keep working. I’ve got six films. Smaller roles, of course. And they haven’t come out yet,” said Pacino.

Taking about his love for theater, the actor said, “I’m never gonna do anything else but this. I have found it. I don’t care what happens to me, whether I succeed, not succeed – didn’t matter. I had this.”

Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate video
Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry video
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry