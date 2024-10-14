Demi Moore provides insight into Bruce Willis' dementia journey

Demi Moore has shared insight into her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

While attending the Hamptons International Film Festival in NYC on Sunday, the 61-year-old actress revealed that Bruce is “stable” amid his serious health battle.

“You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” Demi told the audience during a live discussion at the event.

“But for where he's at, he is stable,” said the actress about his ex-husband with whom she shares her three daughters.

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game,” added Demi. “But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

The Ghost alum shared that she visited Bruce just “two days prior” to the HIFF event, revealing that she is committed to “being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it.”

For those unversed, Demi was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and has three daughters with him - Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.