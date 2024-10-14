Mike Tindall dismisses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims against Royals

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, has defended the Royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public criticism of them.



In his new book, Tindall shared his positive experience of marrying into the Royal family, describing it as "pretty easy" and praising their kindness.

"Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me,” he penned in his book, which he has written with his friends James Haskell and Alex Payne, as per GB News.

"They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really,” he added.

Tindall’s praise of the Royal family is in total contrast with what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been telling the world since stepping down as senior working Royals in 2020.

The author went on to heap praises on his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, writing, "With Princess Anne, it’s the conversation we have about rugby at Gloucester, or about Scotland after every Six Nations game.”

"A lot of the time, it will be about a player. She’ll say to me, 'Should he not be doing this more?' And I’ll think, 'You’re actually not that far off.'

"We were asking the same questions I had asked them before, but this time they were giving the answers to the public, rather than just to me."