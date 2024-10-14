Rihanna stuns interviewer with shocking Halloween plans for her kids

Rihanna has revealed her plans for Halloween.

The mom of two sons, has told E! News how she is planning to celebrate spooky season with her kids.

The style icon has shared that her plans to "have fun night" adding that she had "built up the nerve to do trick or treating at strangers' house."

These plans left interviewer in shock, who asked, "are you literally knocking on doors? like you are knocking on doors with Riot and RZA... Are you serious?"

Rihanna responded, "I'm doing the whole thing," adding, "I'm actually going to learn to bake cookies because i want to make ghost cookies."

"If I get through that, I feel like I've won October," Rihanna said.

Additionally, Rihanna, who took break from performing to focus on her family also talked about being "homemaker."

The Diamonds hitmaker said, "I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built," adding, "Motherhood, wife-ish hood, and just being a homebody, I love it. I love to be homemaker."