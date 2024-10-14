 
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years

Miranda Hart recalls how her struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome

October 14, 2024

Gavin & Stacey star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years

Comedy legend Miranda Hart was "bedbound for years" after her undiagnosed Lyme disease shaped into myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

As per Mayo Clinic, ME is known to cause extreme fatigue that lasts for at least six months.

The British actress shared her experience with The Times in an interview that was published on Monday where she explained a difficult chapter from her life when she was just 15.

Miranda recalled becoming unwell first before suffering a “total collapse” after the final series of her sitcom Miranda in 2015.

Hart said that the condition “played havoc with my immune system,” adding that she had “lost my joy and know that I hadn’t enjoyed my career in the way that I knew I could have if I hadn’t been ill.”

“I was housebound and bedbound for years,” she said of the time she concluded her sitcom. “I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have a social life. I didn’t have any responsibilities or identities,” she told the publication.

She also recalled how she told medical professionals that she was “leading a half-life, a very debilitated life, but with no understanding of why.”

The Gavin & Stacey actress concluded that she has regained some of her health but has “not fully” recovered and has learned to “live with fatigue and ghastly symptoms.” 

Despite this, she said she believes she “will get better," insisting, "I’ve only recently been out in the world again."

Hart recently married her mysterious husband at age 51.

