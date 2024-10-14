 
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'

Nicki Minaj addressed the ongoing rumors of her hiatus after wrapping up her 'Pink Friday 2' tour in the US

October 14, 2024

Nicki Minaj just announced she has no plans of leaving her fans!

The Anaconda hitmaker denied all rumors of her going on a “hiatus” responding in her signature style, stating that she “ain’t going no-mthfkn’-where.”

Minaj recently wrapped up the second leg of her wildly popular US tour, Pink Friday 2 with her final performance being held in New York at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Afterwards, a tweet from one of Minaj’s fan-pages went viral that stated how the Barbie World rapper “announced” that she now going on a “hiatus” and once inquired about their source of information, the page user claimed that Minaj had mentioned it during a Stationhead broadcast.

Nicki Minaj laughs off hiatus rumors: We dont do that

To this, the artist replied rather cheekily with a tweet of her own via her official X, formerly Twitter account, saying, “ain’t going no-mthfkn-where. Kiss my a** & HIATUS. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Nicki Minaj laughs off hiatus rumors: We dont do that

She further explained in another tweet: “We don’t announce the hiatus, Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that. ‘Dem love chat, dem no run dem block!’ Just relax & [mediating emoji] Let what will be…be *dramatic cinematic music begins*”

