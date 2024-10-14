Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don’t do that'

Nicki Minaj just announced she has no plans of leaving her fans!

The Anaconda hitmaker denied all rumors of her going on a “hiatus” responding in her signature style, stating that she “ain’t going no-mthfkn’-where.”

Minaj recently wrapped up the second leg of her wildly popular US tour, Pink Friday 2 with her final performance being held in New York at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Afterwards, a tweet from one of Minaj’s fan-pages went viral that stated how the Barbie World rapper “announced” that she now going on a “hiatus” and once inquired about their source of information, the page user claimed that Minaj had mentioned it during a Stationhead broadcast.

To this, the artist replied rather cheekily with a tweet of her own via her official X, formerly Twitter account, saying, “ain’t going no-mthfkn-where. Kiss my a** & HIATUS. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

She further explained in another tweet: “We don’t announce the hiatus, Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that. ‘Dem love chat, dem no run dem block!’ Just relax & [mediating emoji] Let what will be…be *dramatic cinematic music begins*”