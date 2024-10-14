 
Geo News

Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places

Mariah Carey recently suffered the loss of her mom Patricia and sister Alison

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Mariah Carey is opening up on her serious dislike of overhead lighting in public places.

In a clip from her appearance on iHeart Radio’s Las Culturistas Podcast, Mariah shed light on how overhead lighting in most public places doesn’t compliment people’s features.

“I can’t with the overhead lighting,” she declared. “Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me.”

“I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting in elevators, doorway, gyms — not that I go to the gym, I’m just saying," she continued.

“It’s hideous lighting,” the All I Want For Christmas hitmaker added. “The sun is okay if it’s sunset, I’ll gladly go outside and put a little hat on or whatever and that’ll be pretty because the sunlight caresses your skin.”

“It’s bad for you, so you have to be careful," Carey noted. "But overhead lighting I don’t think so honey.”

“Please stop it! Everywhere I go, shut the lights!” she said. “I don’t want to see them no more. Overhead lighting, it makes me sick!”

Mariah Carey starring episode of the Las Culturistas Podcast will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

