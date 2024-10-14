Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage

Chappell Roan just showcased why she is an impactful pop star.

The Red Wine Supernova artist rose from her recent controversies and delivered an impeccable performance for the massive crowd of Austin City Limits.

She closed out the Texas-based music festival performing her hits such as HOT TO GO! Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club to thousands of supporting fans.

Roan has found herself in hot waters quite a few times within the span of a year. She was met with backlash when she called out overeager fans for being “creepy” asking them to leave her alone in public.

A few weeks later, she found herself the to become the topic of controversy after she turned down the request to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Roan revealed that she had plans on voting for Kamala Harris, a stance revealed begrudgingly as her silence was interpreted as support for Donald Trump.

Amid all the drama, The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess album-maker pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival a day before she was scheduled to perform.

However, despite all the hurdles as well as being diagnosed with “severe depression” Chappell Roan manage to entertain her fans during Sunday evening at the Austin City Limits festival.