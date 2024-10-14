 
Geo News

Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage

Chappell Roan performed for thousands of fans at the Texas-based music event

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage

Chappell Roan just showcased why she is an impactful pop star.

The Red Wine Supernova artist rose from her recent controversies and delivered an impeccable performance for the massive crowd of Austin City Limits.

She closed out the Texas-based music festival performing her hits such as HOT TO GO! Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club to thousands of supporting fans.

Roan has found herself in hot waters quite a few times within the span of a year. She was met with backlash when she called out overeager fans for being “creepy” asking them to leave her alone in public.

A few weeks later, she found herself the to become the topic of controversy after she turned down the request to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Roan revealed that she had plans on voting for Kamala Harris, a stance revealed begrudgingly as her silence was interpreted as support for Donald Trump.

Amid all the drama, The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess album-maker pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival a day before she was scheduled to perform.

However, despite all the hurdles as well as being diagnosed with “severe depression” Chappell Roan manage to entertain her fans during Sunday evening at the Austin City Limits festival.

Christopher Meloni recalls special 'Law & Order: SVU' moment with Mariska Hargitay
Christopher Meloni recalls special 'Law & Order: SVU' moment with Mariska Hargitay
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places video
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan