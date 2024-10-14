Ben Affleck 'fears Jennifer Lopez supernatural' powers

As divorce matters remain in limbo, Ben Affleck is breaking a cold sweat because sources say he fears Jennifer Lopez is turning to her spiritual side.



His concerns are reportedly echoed by what The Mother's actress ex-husband Ojani Noa alleged about her "casting voodoo hexes on him.”

Insiders told In Touch the Oscar winner's worries as their divorce dragged after a deal over their shared mansion broke down in the final stage.

“She’s shown him some pretty impressive skills over the years as far as predicting certain things and just her ability to manifest stuff,” the bird chirped about her paranormal abilities.

The source continued, “She wholeheartedly believes in the supernatural, you just have to watch the movie about her life she wrote and directed to see how into it she is, so it’s pretty understandable that Ben is nervous!”

The insider further explained Ben's state of mind, “It might sound far-fetched and laughable,” adding, “but it’s got Ben a little spooked because he knows J. Lo believes in that sort of thing and does play around with it.”

“He’s a lot more superstitious than people think he is,” the tipster tattled. “He jokes about wanting to stay on her good side so she doesn’t put a curse on him."

"But there’s definitely a part of him that does believe she might have the power to do something like that," the mole concluded.