 
Geo News

Christopher Meloni recalls special 'Law & Order: SVU' moment with Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni co starred with Mariska Hargitay in 12 seasons of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Christopher Meloni co starred with Mariska Hargitay in 12 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Christopher Meloni co starred with Mariska Hargitay in 12 seasons of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' 

Christopher Meloni has revealed his favourite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scene with ex co-star Mariska Hargitay.

Meloni was a star of Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons and played Elliot Stabler alongside Mariska as Olivia Benson.

“My favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot,” he told Us Weekly. The scene he referred to was in Season 7 episode, Fault.

“We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was eight months pregnant at the time, so it’s a moment I find particularly special,” he continued. The actress was pregnant with her first child, August, at the time.

The scene he referred to came when Stabler has to chase murderer Victor Paul Gitano and instead checks on Benson due to their close relationship. The delay allows Victor to escape and results in the murder of a child the killer held hostage. 

Later, Benson refuses to put Stabler’s life in danger when Victor holds a gun to her partner’s head. This makes the duo realize that their close bond is making them put each other first instead of their duty, and Benson requesting a new partner at the end of the episode.

As for Meloni, he departed the show in 2011 after failing to negotiate a contract with the franchise. He returned to the franchise in 2021 with a spin-off show Organized Crime.

Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places video
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan