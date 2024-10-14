Bruce Springsteen addresses calling his surname wrong: 'Springstein'

Bruce Springsteen showed his displeasure over people unintentionally giving his surname a Jewish twist.

On October 13, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter played a short set during the 30th Anniversary Ambassadors for Humanity gala at the USC Shoah Foundation.

During his performance The Boss candidly addressed his concern that some promoters misspell his last name as "Springstein", but actually it is "Springsteen"

"I actually was Bruce Springstein for the first year or two of my career. Everywhere I went — I pull up to the club. ‘Welcome Bruce Springstein,’” the star told the audience. “This happened as late as a month ago. I’m not joking.”

More than two decades ago, Adam Sandler jokingly mentioned Springsteen's heritage in The Chanukah Song, Pt. 2, crooning, “Bruce Springsteen isn’t Jewish, but my mother thinks he is.”

At the event, Springsteen took a moment to praise the Shoah Foundation for collecting, recording, and preserving testimonies of the Holocaust survivors and said their work resembles songwriting.

"The work of collecting the personal testimony and the voices of those who’ve witnessed history has just something in common with the work that songwriters, filmmakers, all artists do to understand and to create our real and imagined worlds,” he said.

“We follow the ghosts of history. We listen for the voices of the past to take us into the future, and we lean into their stories and we listen to them," Springsteen added.