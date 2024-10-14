Chris Hemsworth suggests name for coveted title he once held

Chris Hemsworth has given suggestion on who should be this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at Transformers One premiere, Hemsworth, who earned the title back in 2014, revealed the name he has in his mind.

The Avengers star stated, "Brian Tyree Henry. He's one of the most handsome men in the world," adding, "I love him."

When asked what advice he would give to the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, Hemsworth said, ""Congratulations!"

Hemsworth was chosen as Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. He hilariously told the outlet then, "I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house."

"I can just say to her, ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that. I’ve made it now,'" Hemsworth added.

On the work from in new Transformers installment Hemsworth stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key.

The film shows how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies, according to the synopsis.