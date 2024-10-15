 
Coldplay becomes the first UK act to have five chart-topping albums

Coldplay released their tenth studio album, 'Moon Music' that landed on top of the Billboard 200 album chart

Web Desk
October 15, 2024

Coldplay just acquired yet another milestone to show in their already impeccable career.

As per Billboard, the iconic band’s tenth studio album, titled, Moon Music, debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

This achievement made Coldplay the only UK act this century, solo or group combined, to ever have 5 different albums debut at number one on the charts.

Moon Music garnered 120k equivalent album units, that gives the Fix You singers their highest US first week total since 2015’s A Head Full Of Dreams.

As for total album sales, the figure was 106k, which highlights the thoughtful initiative Coldplay took to keep their album’s physical release as environmentally sustainable as possible.

Offering some insights into their album, Coldplay front man, Chris Martin stated in a video, “I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is. And I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response.”

Moon Music marks Coldplay’s first album after the release of 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, by the grace of which the US Number One single with BTS, My Universe, was launched. It also scored a nod for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

