Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter battle for Number 1 spot

Ariana Grande's remix helps Charli XCX to close in Sabrina Carpenter on chart

October 15, 2024

Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are in a battle with their top singles.

According to a report by Music-News.com, the Speed Drive hitmaker is fighting Sabrina for Number 1 spot on the charts.

Charli's track Sympathy is a Knife, boosted by Ariana Grande remis, is just over 1,000 units away from unseating the Espresso songstress' Taste from her album Short n' Sweet, which is on the top.

On the other hand, Charli's latest release 365, featuring Shygirl, from her album Brat, is expected to make its debut at Number 11. Meanwhile, Sabrina is also expected to score a fourth Top 10 hit with Bed Chem, which is predicted to enter at Number 10 mid-week.

It is worth mentioning that other contenders for the Top 10 include artists like Gracie Abrams, who is set to secure her first-ever Top 10 single with hit track I love you, I'm sorry. Meanwhile, KSI and Trippie Redd's Thick Of It is also in the race. Moreover, Teddy Swims' The Door is also expected to crack the Top 10.

