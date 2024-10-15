Olivia Munn shares rare clip of newborn daughter Mei

Olivia Munn is blessing her followers feed with an adorable video of her baby girl.



The actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, to share a cute moment of her 3-week-old daughter, Mei.

In the video, the baby girl can be seen sitting upright on a sofa donning a white knit onesie.

The clip continued with Mei who was unable to sit upright and fell adorably on a cushion.

Munn penned down on the clip, "The slowest fall ever recorded."

The actress's husband John Mulaney could not hold back his love for their daughter and commented, "My girl," in the comment section.

Later, Munn also shared a series of photos of her baby girl, featuring her 1st month into the world.

In the post, she marked Mei's first month with cute memories, including the snap of the newborn baby girl with Munn and her dad.

The post also included a clip of Munn patting Mei to sleep in a cradle.

It is pertinent to mention that Munn is already a mom to 2-year-son Malcolm.



